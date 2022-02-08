518 families of Covid victims given Rs 50K each by Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 7

As many as 518 families of those who died of Covid have been given an ex gratia of Rs50,000 each till now. As many as 1,141 patients have died of the virus in Chandigarh so far since March 2020. The claim settlement rate of the scheme is 45 per cent in the city. This has already cost the UT Administration over Rs2.59 crore.

All claims are being settled within 30 days of submission of the required documents and disbursed through the Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer system. There are 32 more cases to be settled with the Deputy Commissioner’s office and 60 cases were rejected as these pertained to other states.

Covid deaths: Claim settlement rate 45% Has cost UT Administration: Rs2.59 crore

The disbursement of funds is being done under the District Disaster Management Authority to next of kin of those who died of the virus.

The families concerned are required to submit their claims through a form issued by the authorities along with the specified documents, including the death certificate that certifies the cause of death as “death due to Covid-19”.

After reconciliation of data with the crematoria, Chandigarh had added 256 Covid deaths to the official tally in December, which led to death toll increasing by 31 per cent to reach 1,076, while the official figures had put the toll at 820 in the UT. Deaths due to poisoning, suicide, homicide and accident are not considered as Covid deaths even if coronavirus is the accompanying condition.