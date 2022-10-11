52 kg poppy husk seized, 2 nabbed

Chandigarh, October 10
The Operations Cell of the UT police has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 52.5 kg poppy husk.
A team, led by cell in charge Inspector Amanjot Singh, nabbed Manoj Mishra (50), a native of Bihar, near the ISBT-17 parking. He was carrying 51.100 kg poppy husk at the time of arrest. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station.
On the suspect’s disclosure, the police carried out a raid on a village near Ludhiana, from where his accomplice Deepak Kumar Yadav (25), also a native of Bihar, was arrested. The police recovered 1.400 kg poppy husk from his possession.
The police said the two were supplying poppy husk in the region. Mishra had a criminal past. Three NDPS cases were registered against him at different police stations of Punjab in 2007, 2008 and 2009, respectively.
