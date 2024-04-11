52% licence holders yet to deposit arms

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 10

Only 1,250 arms licence holders (nearly 48%) have deposited their weapons with the Panchkula police till date. The Police Department had directed the licence holders to submit their weapons in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

There are as many as 2,595 arms licence holders in Panchkula. The Panchkula police had recently appealed to the general public to deposit their weapons at the earliest and that they would initiate legal action against those failing to do so.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Panchkula