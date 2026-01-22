523 drunk driving challans issued in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have challaned 523 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol this year till January 19. Additionally, 38 vehicles were impounded for other serious traffic violations.

Advertisement

The action was taken during a special drive aimed at ensuring road safety. ACP (Traffic) Surendra Singh stated that the campaign will continue.

Advertisement

Rs 26K fine; bike impounded

Advertisement

During a surprise inspection at Abhaypur, Sector 19, the traffic police stopped a bike without a number plate for checking and found that the rider did not have any valid document related to the vehicle.

A challan of Rs 26,000 was issued on the spot and the bike impounded.