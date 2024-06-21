Rs 525.8 cr spent on 52 playgrounds in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 20

To provide the youth with state-of-the-art sports facilities in villages, 52 playgrounds have been established in the district, while work for 85 others is in progress. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sonam Chaudhary said about Rs 525.8 crore has been spent on the playgrounds so far.

The ADC said in the education sector, the School of Eminence at Phase 11 has been started in Mohali, while the work of the Schools of Eminence at Kharar and Dera Bassi is also being completed, adding that they will soon be ready for students.

While reviewing the progress of ongoing development works, ADC Chaudhary issued instructions to complete the various projects in the district within the stipulated time. She said 82 ponds were to be constructed in the district under the Sanjha Jal Talab Project, of which 63 have been completed so far. She also instructed officials to speed up the work of rainwater harvesting projects and soak pits.

Chowdhury said under Agroforestry, the setting up of agroforestry in 5 acres at Kuranwala village of Dera Bassi, 2.5 acres in Nabipur of Kharar, 17 acres in Bhajheri, 2.5 acres in Majra village, and 5 acres in Daidi village of Mohali were in progress.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali