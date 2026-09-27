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Home / Chandigarh / 528 students awarded degrees in GJIMT convocation

528 students awarded degrees in GJIMT convocation

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology (GJIMT), Phase 2, Mohali, held its Convocation 2026, awarding degrees to 528 students from MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA and B Com programmes. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements, dedication and hard work of the graduating students.

Prof Arvind K Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKPTU), was the Chief Guest, while Navdeepak Sandhu, IKPTU registrar, was the Guest of Honour. Both of them conferred degrees upon the graduating students.

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Addressing the gathering, Bansal encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, develop new skills and use their knowledge for the betterment of society. Sandhu congratulated the students and urged them to demonstrate leadership, responsibility and a commitment to nation-building.

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JS Bedi, Chairman of Gian Jyoti Group, expressed pride in the achievements of the 528 graduates. He emphasised the institution’s commitment to preparing students for real-world challenges while encouraging them to remain connected to their roots.

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