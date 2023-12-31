 54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • 54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

In 2023, police collect Rs 2.86 crore fine | Crime rate down, claims DCP

The Panchkula police this year issued 94,784 challans for traffic violations and collected Rs 2.86 crore as fine. Of these, 54 per cent or 51,623 challans were issued with the help of CCTV cameras.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 30

The Panchkula police this year issued 94,784 challans for traffic violations and collected Rs 2.86 crore as fine. Of these, 54 per cent or 51,623 challans were issued with the help of CCTV cameras.

To check violations of traffic rules, a total of 473 CCTV cameras have been installed in the district. The police issued 49,666 challans to two-wheeler riders for riding without helmets, 4,777 to passenger vehicle occupants travelling without seatbelts, 5,372 for violating lane-change rules on highways, 8,737 for using wrong pathways, 8,417 for violating zebra crossing rules, 4,003 for speeding, 4,320 for wrong parking, 1,240 for drunken driving and 7,931 for driving vehicles without proper number plates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh today said there was an overall decrease in the number of crimes this year in comparison to those witnessed in 2022.

“The police had registered 13 cases for murder in 2022, which declined to eight in 2023. There were 21 cases of attempt-to-murder in 2022, against 12 in 2023. Last year, the police had registered 18 cases of robbery against this year’s 16. We had registered 1,000 cases of theft in 2022. The number was 985 this year. This shows the crime graph in the district as compared to last year has come down,” he said.

He said the police had registered 138 cases against drug peddlers and sent 244 to jail this year. The police recovered over 8.5 kg opium, 128 opium plants, 5 kg charas, 82 kg poppy seeds, 1.22 kg heroin, 6 gm cocaine and other intoxicants from 244 drug smugglers this year. The police also destroyed properties of smugglers acquired using crime proceeds.

#Panchkula


