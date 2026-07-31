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Home / Chandigarh / 540 personnel, 18 checkpoints deployed for Kanwar Yatra security in Panchkula

540 personnel, 18 checkpoints deployed for Kanwar Yatra security in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:08 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Kanwariyas carry holy water during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan as they return from Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on July 12, 2025. PTI
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The Panchkula police have rolled out a security and traffic management plan for the Kanwar Yatra, scheduled from July 30 to August 12, deploying six ACP-rank officers and around 540 personnel. CCTV surveillance has also been arranged at 18 key checkpoints, officials said on Thursday.

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The arrangements were finalised on the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, who instructed all SHOs, police post in-charges and traffic officers to ensure smooth law and order and traffic movement along the Yatra routes during the holy month of Shravan.

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DCP Aditi Singh said police teams would remain deployed round the clock on pilgrimage routes, with officers directed to regularly inspect their duty areas and maintain a visible presence. CCTV cameras would provide continuous monitoring to enable swift action against any anti-social activity, she added.

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She said the police would also keep a close watch on social media platforms and take strict action against those spreading rumours or posting inflammatory content during the Yatra.

Aditi appealed to devotees to follow police guidelines and urged Kanwar camp organisers to set up their camps at a safe distance from roads to avoid traffic disruption and inconvenience to the public.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said traffic police teams had installed safety awareness boards on major highways, advising motorists to drive slowly, avoid lanes reserved for Kanwariyas and exercise extra caution while travelling at night. Traffic personnel have been directed to remain fully alert and perform their duties efficiently throughout the pilgrimage period.

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