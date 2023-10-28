540 take test for free civil services’ exam coaching

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

The Department of Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities, Punjab, today conducted an entrance test for a free civil services’ exam coaching course at Dr Ambedkar Institute of Career and Courses in Phase 3B2 here.

A total of 790 candidates had got themselves enrolled for the exam and 540 of them appeared for it.

Out of 40 seats for the course, 20 have been reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, 12 for backward classes and eight for minorities. Thirty percent of these seats have been reserved for women and five per cent for disabled persons.

The candidates with Punjab domicile, at least graduation as educational qualification and belongintg to SC, backward classes or minority community were eligible for the free coaching course. The family income of the candidate from all sources should not be more than Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Coaching for civil services will be imparted at the Phase 3B2 institute. Selected candidates will be provided free coaching, free hostel stay and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month as per government rules. The main motive of the coaching scheme being run by the Punjab Government for weaker sections is to prepare them for civil services.

Officiating Principal Ashish Kathuria said all previous records had been broken in terms of number of applications received this year, as against 40 seats a whopping 800 (almost 20 times) candidates applied for the course. “As per demands of the students, we will try to have two batches of 40 each. The institute will be revamped by the next financial year wherein new courses will be introduced and seats will be enhanced for SC, BC, minorities and EWS students so as to make them competitive exam-ready,” said Kathuria.

