Chandigarh: Rs 54L relief awarded to TBRL employee's kin

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 3

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company and driver and the owner of a vehicle to pay Rs 54,15,878 as compensation to the wife and three children of a man who died in a mishap three years ago.

Sonu Kumar, a resident of Ramgarh in Panchkula, had met with a fatal mishap on October 3, 2019.

In a petition filed through advocate Sunil Kumar Dixit, Sunita Kumari, the wife of the deceased, stated that her husband was going to Panchkula on his motorcycle when a jeep hit him. She alleged that the accident took place solely due to rash and negligent driving of the four-wheeler. She said an FIR in connection with the mishap was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Sunita Kumari stated that they were totally dependent on Sonu’s earnings as he was the sole breadwinner of the family. He was working at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Ramgarh.

As the driver and the owner of the vehicle failed to appear before the tribunal, they were proceeded against ex parte. On the other hand, the insurance company claimed that it was never informed regarding the accident.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal directed all respondents to pay Rs 54,15,878 to the claimants along with interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation of the amount.