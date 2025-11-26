55 encroachers issued challan during MC drive

The Municipal Corporation today conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Industrial Area Phase-II and Manimajra, Sector 13, as part of its ongoing efforts to keep public spaces obstruction-free and ensure smooth movement for residents.

MC enforcement teams identified several violations, including unauthorised extensions by shopkeepers, roadside encroachments and illegal occupation of public pathways, and issued 55 challans to violators.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta.