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Home / Chandigarh / 55 structures razed in Chandigarh, 14 of ‘drug peddlers’

55 structures razed in Chandigarh, 14 of ‘drug peddlers’

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:09 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A demolition drive by the UT Administration underway at Ram Darbar in Chandigarh on Sunday.
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The UT Administration today demolished 14 houses of drug peddlers during a drive against illegal constructions at Ram Darbar, Phase I and II. A total of 55 illegal structures were removed during the drive.

According to official sources, the 14 houses belonged to people involved in drug peddling for a long time. Cases under various sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against them at different police stations in the city. They said the house that was sealed would also be demolished soon. The drive would continue in other parts of the city to eradicate the drug trade.

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The demolition drive was carried out to remove illegal structures raised on government land in the area in accordance with the directions of District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav. He said 55 illegal structures were removed from government land during the drive.

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The District Magistrate reiterated that encroachment on government land would not be tolerated. The Administration would continue to take action, as per law, against unauthorised occupation and illegal structures, he added.

The demolition operation began at 7 am. Adequate arrangements were made to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct. The Chandigarh Police deployed sufficient personnel to maintain law and order.

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The Municipal Corporation and the Estate Office deployed enforcement staff, labourers, JCB machines and other machinery for the removal of the structures. Electricity and water connections were disconnected before the demolition operation.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Executive Magistrates remained present at the site to oversee the operation and maintain law and order. Fire tenders, medical teams and two ambulances were also deployed as part of the emergency arrangements.

Civil Defence volunteers assisted the Administration and enforcement teams.

The action comes days after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria set September 30 as the deadline to eradicate the illegal drug trade in Chandigarh. He had warned that local SHOs and field officers would face action if drug sales continued in their jurisdictions.

As part of the campaign, Kataria had launched anti-drug helplines — 8283040100, 0172-2677037 and 1933 (MANAS Helpline).

The Administrator had urged residents to report cases of drug peddling and drug abuse and seek help through the dedicated helplines. He said the identity and contact details of callers and complainants would be kept confidential.

Kataria had also announced that the next step in the drug-free campaign would be a door-to-door survey of households across Chandigarh to identify individuals and families requiring support for drug-related issues and facilitate their access to counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.

The Chandigarh Police launched a special anti-drug drive on September 11. Since then, 139 FIRs have been registered and 142 accused arrested in drug and arms-related cases.

The seizures so far include 964.257 grams of heroin, 9.46 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 1.191 kg of ganja, 24 injections and 19 knives. As many as 443 persons have been detained during the drive.

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