550 attend Samvedna Camp

Chandigarh, May 13
A “Samvedna Camp”, an integrated grievances redressal mechanism, was organised at all police stations and the Traffic
Lines to check the status of cases, complaints and traffic challans from 10 am to 2 pm here.
The objective of the camp is to provide redressal of grievances of the general public as well as to bring transparency and accountability in the police functioning.
During the campaign, a total of 550 persons visited the police stations and the Traffic Lines. A total of 406 complaints were disposed of during the public grievances redressal camp.
Police officials concerned supervised the campaign. During the meeting, a healthy interaction was made between the police and the public.
