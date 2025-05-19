DT
Home / Chandigarh / 550 cases of illegal liquor seized, 2 held

550 cases of illegal liquor seized, 2 held

Seizure made during state-wide “Nasha Mukt Punjab” campaign
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The police have arrested two persons with 550 cases of illegal English liquor at a naka in Dera Bassi. As part of the state-wide “Nasha Mukt Punjab” campaign, the Mohali police are conducting “Operation Seal – VIII” by setting up special checkposts or nakas at inter-state borders.

A team from Dera Bassi subdivision intercepted a truck at the inter-state naka laid on the Nagla T-point, Handesra, and arrested two suspects with 550 cases of “English liquor, which was meant for sale in Chandigarh only”. They have been identified as Deda Ram and Bhupa Ram, both natives of Barmer in Rajasthan.

The police said strict instructions had been issued to all teams deployed at the inter-state checkpoints to thoroughly inspect vehicles in order to curb the smuggling of drugs and liquor.

Acting on these directives, the police have made this large-scale recovery of illegal liquor, said Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar.

A case under Section 61 of the Excise Act has been registered at the Handesra police station. Further investigation to trace the illegal liquor supply chain is ongoing.

