550 EVMs selected for Panchkula MC polls

The first randomisation process of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Elections was completed on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat.

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The event was conducted in the presence of D Suresh, General Observer appointed by the State Election Commission, along with Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Satpal Sharma, Returning Officer Sanyam Garg and contesting candidates. A total of 550 EVMs, including reserve machines, were selected during the process.

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Randomisation is a transparent process designed to ensure that every candidate remains fully satisfied with the electoral procedure.

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For the Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, a total of 204 polling stations have been set up across 20 wards. Each polling station will be equipped with two voting machines—one for the election of the Mayor and the other for the election of the Councillor—allowing voters to cast two separate votes.

Officials said First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs is conducted periodically in the district to ensure that all machines remain fully functional. To maintain transparency and impartiality in the selection of machines used in the elections, the randomisation process has been computerised.

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During the meeting, the candidates present were given detailed information regarding the strict observance of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the rules governing election expenditure.

The District Election Officer said the maximum expenditure limit had been fixed at Rs 30 lakh for candidates contesting the post of Mayor, while a limit of Rs 7.50 lakh had been prescribed for candidates contesting the post of Councillor.

It will be mandatory for all candidates to have their expenditure registers inspected on May 1, May 4 and May 7. The DETC, Panchkula, has been appointed as the Expenditure Observer for the Municipal Corporation elections.

Furthermore, candidates are required to submit a detailed account of their election expenses to the District Election Office within one month from the date of vote counting.

Urging candidates to strictly adhere to the MCC, officials said obtaining prior permission for organising election meetings and rallies is mandatory. For this purpose, candidates may contact the help desk set up in the SDM Court Room on the ground floor of the Mini Secretariat.

Details of the designated venues for rallies and public meetings have already been shared with all candidates and political parties. Similarly, specific locations and size specifications have been prescribed for the display of banners, posters and hoardings during the election campaign.

In view of the Municipal Corporation General Elections 2026, a training programme for Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers will be organised on April 30 at the Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5.

The training will be conducted in two sessions: the first session will be for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers, while the second session will be for Polling Officers. Officials emphasised that attendance of the staff concerned is mandatory.