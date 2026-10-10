56 PU scientists make it to Stanford-Elsevier global list

Fifty-six researchers from Panjab University (PU) have featured in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier database of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists, with 54 recognised for single-year citation impact and 28 for career-long research impact.

According to the university, 26 researchers feature in both categories, taking the total number of unique researchers to 56.

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The database, based on Scopus data, assesses researchers using standardised citation indicators. The single-year category measures citation impact during 2025, while the career-long category reflects accumulated research impact up to the end of 2025. The 2026 edition is based on the August 2026 Scopus data snapshot.

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Among those recognised in both categories are Kewal Krishan, Harsh Nayyar, Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Surinder Kumar Mehta, Gargi Ghoshal, Sushil Kumar Kansal, Surya Kant Tripathi, Daizy Rani Batish, R K Kohli, Suman Mor and Anurag Kuhad.

Other researchers featured in the single-year category include Vishal Sharma, Rajat Sandhir, Sanjay Chhibber, Om Prakash Katare, Neera Garg, Jaswinder Singh, Prince K Sharma and Renu Chadha.

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The career-long category also includes Madan M Aggarwal, Vishal Gupta and Harmesh Kumar.

Congratulating the researchers, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal said the recognition reflected the university’s sustained efforts towards quality research, interdisciplinary collaboration and greater international visibility.