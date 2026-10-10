DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 56 PU scientists make it to Stanford-Elsevier global list

56 PU scientists make it to Stanford-Elsevier global list

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

Fifty-six researchers from Panjab University (PU) have featured in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier database of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists, with 54 recognised for single-year citation impact and 28 for career-long research impact.

According to the university, 26 researchers feature in both categories, taking the total number of unique researchers to 56.

Advertisement

The database, based on Scopus data, assesses researchers using standardised citation indicators. The single-year category measures citation impact during 2025, while the career-long category reflects accumulated research impact up to the end of 2025. The 2026 edition is based on the August 2026 Scopus data snapshot.

Advertisement

Among those recognised in both categories are Kewal Krishan, Harsh Nayyar, Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Surinder Kumar Mehta, Gargi Ghoshal, Sushil Kumar Kansal, Surya Kant Tripathi, Daizy Rani Batish, R K Kohli, Suman Mor and Anurag Kuhad.

Other researchers featured in the single-year category include Vishal Sharma, Rajat Sandhir, Sanjay Chhibber, Om Prakash Katare, Neera Garg, Jaswinder Singh, Prince K Sharma and Renu Chadha.

Advertisement

The career-long category also includes Madan M Aggarwal, Vishal Gupta and Harmesh Kumar.

Congratulating the researchers, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal said the recognition reflected the university’s sustained efforts towards quality research, interdisciplinary collaboration and greater international visibility.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts