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Home / Chandigarh / 56-year-old gets 5-year jail for assaulting minor girl

56-year-old gets 5-year jail for assaulting minor girl

POCSO case decided in less than a year

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A Special POCSO Court in Panchkula has sentenced a fifty-six-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ten thousand rupees for sexually assaulting a young girl. The court delivered this swift verdict in under a year.

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Additional Sessions Judge Manish Duaa presided over the Special POCSO Court. He convicted the accused under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and handed down the sentence.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditi Singh stated that the incident occurred in August 2025. The victim’s mother went shopping and left the child at a nearby park. The accused assaulted the girl during this time. The police registered a case immediately upon receiving the complaint, launched a thorough investigation, and arrested the accused without any delay.

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Aditi explained that the police conducted the investigation with great sensitivity. This process included the child’s medical examination, the recording of her statement before the court, and professional counselling to help her overcome the trauma. Investigating officer PSI Ritu played a crucial role in the case. She ensured that scientific and documentary evidence, alongside witness testimonies, reached the court in a timely manner to secure the conviction.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain noted that the police team executed a swift, sensitive, and professional investigation. This effort built a strong evidentiary case that left the accused unable to escape the law. He emphasized that the police force holds a fundamental responsibility to build a society where every child can live without fear.

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Aditi Singh appealed to all parents to maintain open and daily conversations with their children. She advised parents to take immediate notice if a child appears fearful, becomes withdrawn, or refuses to visit a particular person or place. Furthermore, she urged parents to educate children in an age-appropriate manner regarding good and bad touch. She added that parents must assure children that they can report any wrongdoing to their families or the police without fear.

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