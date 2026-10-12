DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 5,643 SIR cases pending in Panchkula, October 28 deadline set to clear backlog

5,643 SIR cases pending in Panchkula, October 28 deadline set to clear backlog

Special camps were held at polling stations until October 9, with 488 pending cases heard at one such camp

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:13 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo.
Advertisement

Panchkula district administration has set October 28 as the deadline to dispose of all pending cases under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 5,643 hearings still pending out of 1,03,684 notices generated.

Pending cases account for 5.44 per cent of notices, down from 6,129 (5.91 per cent) reported on October 8, a fall of 486 cases. Clearing the rest by October 28 would require disposing of roughly 350 cases a day over the remaining 16 days, by this report’s calculation.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Satpal Sharma chaired the meeting today, attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the district’s two Assembly constituencies, 01-Kalka and 02-Panchkula. He directed the EROs and the SDMs (Civil) of Kalka and Panchkula to prioritise pending cases, avoid delays in processing notices and conducting hearings, and adhere strictly to timelines. Officials were told to work in coordination and monitor pending cases regularly.

Advertisement

Sharma said the revision must be completed efficiently so eligible voters face no inconvenience in submitting documents. He appealed to voters who have not yet submitted documents to contact their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the earliest, so that all eligible voters are included in the final roll.

ONE LAKH VOTES DELETED

Special camps were held at polling stations until October 9, with 488 pending cases heard at one such camp. The district’s SIR Phase-2 house-to-house survey had earlier struck off nearly one lakh voters, including 65,967 in Panchkula and 33,776 in Kalka, as reported by Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma on August 13. The deadline for claims and objections was extended from August 30 to September 30.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts