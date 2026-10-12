5,643 SIR cases pending in Panchkula, October 28 deadline set to clear backlog

Panchkula district administration has set October 28 as the deadline to dispose of all pending cases under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 5,643 hearings still pending out of 1,03,684 notices generated.

Pending cases account for 5.44 per cent of notices, down from 6,129 (5.91 per cent) reported on October 8, a fall of 486 cases. Clearing the rest by October 28 would require disposing of roughly 350 cases a day over the remaining 16 days, by this report’s calculation.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Satpal Sharma chaired the meeting today, attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the district’s two Assembly constituencies, 01-Kalka and 02-Panchkula. He directed the EROs and the SDMs (Civil) of Kalka and Panchkula to prioritise pending cases, avoid delays in processing notices and conducting hearings, and adhere strictly to timelines. Officials were told to work in coordination and monitor pending cases regularly.

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Sharma said the revision must be completed efficiently so eligible voters face no inconvenience in submitting documents. He appealed to voters who have not yet submitted documents to contact their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the earliest, so that all eligible voters are included in the final roll.

ONE LAKH VOTES DELETED

Special camps were held at polling stations until October 9, with 488 pending cases heard at one such camp. The district’s SIR Phase-2 house-to-house survey had earlier struck off nearly one lakh voters, including 65,967 in Panchkula and 33,776 in Kalka, as reported by Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma on August 13. The deadline for claims and objections was extended from August 30 to September 30.