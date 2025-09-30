57K challaned in Chandigarh for violating waste management rules in 3 years

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued 57,703 challans to violators of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2018 in the past three years.

As many as 11,103 of the challans have been paid, 215 compounded and paid and eight cancelled or fully waived. Besides, 44,047 challans have been sent to the public health wing of the civic body for inclusion of fine in the water bills of the violators. At least 485 challans were sent to the property tax wing for inclusion in property tax bills. No further proceedings had been initiated in case of the remaining challans as violators either resided outside Chandigarh or had incomplete address.

The information was provided by MC officials while replying to queries raised by AAP councillor Prem Lata. She sought to know the number of challans issued in the past three years. She also asked for details regarding challans issued to big institutions like Elante Mall and JW Marriott, a hotel.

She demanded details on the number of challans paid and how many cancelled for big institutions. If cancelled, who authorised the cancellation.

The officials said as per records, 32 challans were issued against shops inside Elante Mall, JW Marriot and Hyatt Regency. Out of these, 21 were paid, 10 sent to public health/property tax wings for inclusion in water or property tax bill.

The Medical Officer of Health is designated as compounding authority for the Solid Waste Management Bylaws-2018.

The officials said the bylaws provided for imposing a penalty of Rs 5,000 on violators. Recently, the MC also issued a challan against a bank found guilty of unauthorised stacking of construction and demolition waste outside its premises without seeking prior permission, and for failing to clear the debris despite repeated notices. The MC issued 2,099 challans in 2024 –25 against those who dumped malba (construction waste) on road. In 2023-24, 1,136 challans were issued, while 947 were issued in 2022-23.