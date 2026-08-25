58.3 mm rain lashes parts of Chandigarh, leaves most areas dry

Medium to heavy rain lashed parts of Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon, adding 58.3 mm to the city’s rainfall total between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while several other parts remained dry. Mohali and Panchkula did not receive any rain during the day.

Advertisement

The rain was concentrated in pockets, including Panjab University and Sectors 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22, leaving several other parts of the city dry. The spell led to waterlogging on low-lying roads, streets, markets, parking lots, rotaries and busy junctions, causing inconvenience to commuters and traffic snarls around 5 pm as offices and commercial establishments closed.

Advertisement

The 58.3 mm rainfall recorded at the Chandigarh observatory between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm falls in the IMD’s moderate rainfall category, which covers 15.6 to 64.4 mm. The observatory had recorded no rain in the preceding 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am.

Advertisement

Despite the rain, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature was 35.6°C, down 0.8°C from Monday, but still 1.9°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 25.2°C, up 1°C from the previous day and 0.8°C below normal.

The maximum relative humidity in Chandigarh was 97%, while the minimum was 58%.

Advertisement

In Mohali, the maximum temperature fell marginally to 35°C, down 0.2°C, while the minimum dropped to 25.5°C, down 1°C. The IMD recorded nil rainfall during both the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am and the 8.30 am-5.30 pm period.

Panchkula recorded a maximum of 33.5°C, down 0.5°C, and a minimum of 25.5°C. The station recorded no rain during the day.

The substantial rain increased Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall from 551 mm at 8.30 am to 609.3 mm by 5.30 pm. The seasonal rainfall deficit at 8.30 am was 17.4% below normal.

Thus, Tuesday’s 58.3 mm spell substantially added to the city’s monsoon rainfall tally, although the seasonal total continued to remain below normal.

The IMD has issued no weather warning for the tricity during the next five days. Rain/thunderstorm activity has nevertheless been forecast, with maximum temperatures of 37°C on August 26, 27 and 28, 36°C on August 29 and 37°C on August 30. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 24°C on August 26 and 27, 25°C on August 28 and 29, and 26°C on August 30.

The forecast, therefore, indicates continued rain/thunderstorm activity without any warning-level weather expected in the tricity through the week.