58 cases of GST fraud detected in Chandigarh in 5 years, Parliament told

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 25

At least 58 cases of goods and service tax (GST) invoice fraud have been registered in the city in the past five financial years, revealed the data shared by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary stated that 58 cases of GST invoice fraud had been registered in Chandigarh from 2018-19 to 2022-23, causing a loss of Rs 60 crore. However, Rs 18 crore has been realised out of the total loss. He further stated that two persons had been arrested in the cases.

To another query, Chaudhary replied that three fraudulent cases of GST registration by misusing PAN and Aadhaar details of other people to claim input tax credit (ITC) have been detected in Chandigarh so far from July 1, 2017, to July 30, 2023. Two persons, who had claimed a total amount of Rs 10.64 crore ITC, had been arrested.

The minister pointed out some measures taken by the government to prevent GST invoice-related fraud, including using robust data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and track risky taxpayers and detect tax evasion.

He said a special all-India drive was carried out to weed out fake bogus registrations from May 16 to July 15.

The amendment to Rule 9 of GST rules, 2017, provides for physical verification in high-risk cases, even when Aadhaar has been authenticated. There is a restriction on the availing of ITC to invoices and debit notes furnished by the supplier in their statement of outward supplies. Data is shared with partner law enforcement agencies for more targeted interventions.

The new GST tax regime was implemented on July 1, 2017, to make the indirect system simpler, replacing multiple indirect taxes such as VAT, service tax, etc. With the implementation of the GST tax system, there has also been instances of issuing fake GST invoices issued by fraudsters.

An official of the UT Excise and Taxation Department said they had detected non-functional and bogus taxpayers who were not found at their principal place of business and were indulging in fake transactions. In some cases, the Vigilance Department was conducting an inquiry, he added. Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh said the traders were being harassed as notices had been issued to them. As far as the fake bills are concerned, some traders from Delhi and Mumbai have generated those bills, and traders have even paid for goods and also paid GST on those bills, he said. He further requested the authorities to pursue such surveys only based on substantial inputs rather than conducting door-to-door visits by taxation officials.

