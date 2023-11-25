58-yr-old gets 5-yr RI in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

A Fast Track Special Court has sentenced a 58-year-old man to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 7-year-old girl.

The police had registered the case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s mother on December 9, 2021, under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 354­A(1)(i), 363 and 506 of the IPC.

The complainant had told the police that she returned from work she noticed her daughter’s strange behaviour. When asked, the girl revealed the suspect took her for a ride on his bicycle and molested her. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The police arrested the accused and filed a challan in the court.

The defence counsel claimed the accused was falsely implicated even as the public prosecutor argued that they had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

The counsel also prayed for leniency, saying the accused was a widower and a poor person. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years.

The court said sexual assault on minor children was a gross and blatant violation of their fundamental, constitutional and human rights. “One may fall short of words to empathise the suffering, pain, trauma, turmoil and harassment the young victim has to undergo when her dignity is ruthlessly crushed by the accused,” it said.