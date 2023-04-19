59-year-old dies in hit & run

Zirakpur: A 59-year-old scooterist died in a hit and run case near Singhpura Chowk here. Surinder Kumar, a resident of Barwala Road, Dera Bassi, was returning home from Chandigarh when a speeding truck hit his scooter from the rear near Singhpura Chowk. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The truck driver sped away. A case has been registered. TNS
Two snatch mobile phone
Chandigarh: Two bike-borne suspects snatched a mobile phone from a Sector 40 resident. Complainant Agam reported the suspects snatched his phone near the Sports Complex in Sector 56. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
Man held with illegal weapon
Chandigarh: The crime branch of UT police has arrested a man with a country made pistol and four live cartridges. The police said they had specific inputs about suspect Anand Dube, alias Kanhiya (30), a native of UP, possessing an illegal weapon. The suspect was nabbed near the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur. A case under NDPS Act has been registered. TNS
Diamond ring stolen in Sec 7
Chandigarh: A woman has alleged that an unidentified person stole a diamond ring from a restaurant in Sector 7. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
Kharar SDM challans 39
Mohali: Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh on Tuesday issued 39 challans to traffic offenders near his office. They were challaned for wrong parking, excessive honking, creating public nuisance and other offences. “Wrong parking will attract fine. Offenders will be challaned in the coming days too,” he said. TNS
Youth held with 1kg opium
Mohali: Police arrested a native of Bareilly in UP and recovered 1 kg of opium from him in Kharar on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Chotu Ram, has been booked under the NDPS case at the City Kharar police station. TNS
Shravan hits double ton
Chandigarh: Shravan Sharma scored a brilliant double ton to help Cricket with Nagesh Academy, Zirakpur, defeat SD Cricket Academy (A team) by 235 runs. Sharma scored 200 off 112 balls. Riding high on his innings, the side posted 405/7 in 45 overs. Monarch Goyal scored 112 runs, while Harshul (47) and Abhimanyu (22) were the other main scorers for the side. Jagjeet Singh picked 6/85 for the bowling side. In reply, SD Cricket Academy bundled out for 170 runs in 36.5 overs. In the second match, Sukhwinder Tinku Cricket Academy, Mohali, defeated Lakshay School of Cricket Academy, Kalka, by 111 runs. TNS
2 UT golfers in Ahmedabad open
Chandigarh: Panchkula’s Akshay Sharma and Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta and Abhijit Singh Chadha will vie for the top honour in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship at Glade One Golf Resort & Club in Ahmedabad from April 19 to 22. The event carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The unique format for the tournament includes first two rounds comprising of nine holes each. After 18 holes, the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise of 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The field features 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The tournament will also feature some of the top Indian professionals.
Up in arms: Chandigarh Youth Congress activists take out a candlelight protest march alleging Modi government’s Pulwama attack ‘conspiracy’, at Bougainvillea Park in Sector 3, Chandigarh, on Tuesday evening. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL
