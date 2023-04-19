 59-year-old dies in hit & run : The Tribune India

59-year-old dies in hit & run

59-year-old dies in hit & run

A 59-year-old scooterist died in a hit and run case near Singhpura Chowk here. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: A 59-year-old scooterist died in a hit and run case near Singhpura Chowk here. Surinder Kumar, a resident of Barwala Road, Dera Bassi, was returning home from Chandigarh when a speeding truck hit his scooter from the rear near Singhpura Chowk. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The truck driver sped away. A case has been registered. TNS

Two snatch mobile phone

Chandigarh: Two bike-borne suspects snatched a mobile phone from a Sector 40 resident. Complainant Agam reported the suspects snatched his phone near the Sports Complex in Sector 56. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Man held with illegal weapon

Chandigarh: The crime branch of UT police has arrested a man with a country made pistol and four live cartridges. The police said they had specific inputs about suspect Anand Dube, alias Kanhiya (30), a native of UP, possessing an illegal weapon. The suspect was nabbed near the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur. A case under NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Diamond ring stolen in Sec 7

Chandigarh: A woman has alleged that an unidentified person stole a diamond ring from a restaurant in Sector 7. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Kharar SDM challans 39

Mohali: Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh on Tuesday issued 39 challans to traffic offenders near his office. They were challaned for wrong parking, excessive honking, creating public nuisance and other offences. “Wrong parking will attract fine. Offenders will be challaned in the coming days too,” he said. TNS

Youth held with 1kg opium

Mohali: Police arrested a native of Bareilly in UP and recovered 1 kg of opium from him in Kharar on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Chotu Ram, has been booked under the NDPS case at the City Kharar police station. TNS

Shravan hits double ton

Chandigarh: Shravan Sharma scored a brilliant double ton to help Cricket with Nagesh Academy, Zirakpur, defeat SD Cricket Academy (A team) by 235 runs. Sharma scored 200 off 112 balls. Riding high on his innings, the side posted 405/7 in 45 overs. Monarch Goyal scored 112 runs, while Harshul (47) and Abhimanyu (22) were the other main scorers for the side. Jagjeet Singh picked 6/85 for the bowling side. In reply, SD Cricket Academy bundled out for 170 runs in 36.5 overs. In the second match, Sukhwinder Tinku Cricket Academy, Mohali, defeated Lakshay School of Cricket Academy, Kalka, by 111 runs. TNS

2 UT golfers in Ahmedabad open

Chandigarh: Panchkula’s Akshay Sharma and Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta and Abhijit Singh Chadha will vie for the top honour in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship at Glade One Golf Resort & Club in Ahmedabad from April 19 to 22. The event carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The unique format for the tournament includes first two rounds comprising of nine holes each. After 18 holes, the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise of 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The field features 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The tournament will also feature some of the top Indian professionals.

Up in arms: Chandigarh Youth Congress activists take out a candlelight protest march alleging Modi government's Pulwama attack 'conspiracy', at Bougainvillea Park in Sector 3, Chandigarh, on Tuesday evening.

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

Ailing Nepal President being airlifted to AIIMS

Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS

Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...

Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission

Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission

Says massacre cannot be compared with single murder


Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials