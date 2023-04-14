Rs 5K fine for watering lawns with hose in morning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Watering of lawns, and washing of courtyards and vehicles with a hosepipe during morning hours will attract a fine of Rs 5,250 from April 15.

The annual Municipal Corporation’s campaign will continue till June 30. Teams will inspect different areas from 5.30 am to 9 am.

If the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill. In case of repeat offence, the erring resident may lose the water connection. Residents may use buckets for the purpose. People are not supposed to use booster pumps on the main water supply line, wash courtyards or irrigate lawns in the morning using hosepipes.

Besides, a 48-hour notice will be served on residents if overhead/ underground tanks are found overflowing or pipes leaking. If the wastage is not fixed within the notice period, a challan will be issued.

“We have formed various teams that will visit different areas to look for violations and wastage in the morning hours. Due to pressure on water supply in the summer season, we want to ensure there is no wastage and are able to provide uninterrupted supply to the residents,” said an official.