6,582 deeds registered, Rs 117 cr collected at Zirakpur sub-tehsil

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 15

As many as 6,582 deeds have been solemnised and a revenue of Rs 116.96 crore has been collected from March 1 to May 15 at the Zirakpur sub-tehsil, according to the official data.

Kharar (308), Mohali (263), Zirakpur (242), Majri (118), Dera Bassi (112), Banur (28) and Gharuan (11) recorded high numbers of registries for the period when 2.25 per cent stamp duty exemption on registration of land and property was given. The exemption period ended today.

Heavy rush was witnessed at the tehsil and sub-tehsil offices in Zirakpur, Mohali and Kharar.

Registration of land was exempt from 1 per cent additional stamp duty, 1 per cent fee and 0.25 per cent special fee.

The Punjab Government had extended the last date for exemption from March 31 to April 30, and finally to May 15.

Applicants started thronging the Zirakpur sub-tehsil office around 10 am and by 12 noon, the crowd was spilling outside on to the park. Inside, people sat on the floor and stairs. There was a massive traffic jam on the narrow road leading to the Zirakpur MC office as vehicles got stuck in the traffic and the nearby roads were lined with parked vehicles.

Many people were seen standing under the trees alongside the park to save themselves from the scorching heat. In Mohali and Kharar, too, long queues were seen till late in the evening.

Around six or seven persons accompany the buyer and the seller, including two witnesses, for each registration, which creates a crowd-like situation in the offices, revenue officials said.