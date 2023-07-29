Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, civic body step up fight against air pollution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

In response to the alarming levels of air pollution in the city, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation (MC) has outlined a comprehensive strategy to combat the issue. Recent air quality data revealed that the city’s particulate matter concentration has consistently exceeded permissible limits, prompting urgent action.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has allocated Rs 6.87 crore to the CPCC to spearhead these efforts. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, stated in the Lok Sabha that the ministry had launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a time-bound project aimed at implementing clean air action plan at the national, state, and city-levels for source-specific mitigation.

Measures include Procurement of anti-smog guns

Greenery enhancement

Pollution-prone areas to be paved

CCTV cameras at dumping sites

Buying automatic sweeping machines to clean roads

Additionally, the ministry has developed a comprehensive environmental pollution index (CEPI) methodology to identify critically polluted areas and severely polluted areas in industrial zones.

To implement measures to control air pollution, the CPCC has transferred funds to the MC. An MC official said various initiatives were underway. These included procurement of anti-smog guns, greenery enhancement, paving in pollution-prone areas, installation of CCTV cameras at dumping sites, and the acquisition of automatic sweeping machines.

Aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, the CPCC is conducting an in-depth study to analyse pollution trends within the city. Based on the study’s findings, targeted action will be taken to mitigate pollution effectively.

