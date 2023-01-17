6 arrested for public drinking in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 16

The police arrested six persons for consuming alcohol at public places in the district late on Sunday night.

Under a campaign against consumption of alcohol at public place, a police team, led by Sector 19 police post incharge Satinder Narwal, raided an area in Sector 19 and arrested six persons. The suspects have been identified as Jagmohan, Gaurav, Surendra, Jaideep, Rajendra Singh and Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Sector 19. A case has been registered against them at the Sector 20 police station.

Sub-Inspector Narwal said legal action would be taken immediately if any person was found involved in such anti-social activities in the future.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested for gambling. The suspects were identified as Nikhil Prabhakar and Rajendra Kumar, both residents of Pinjore. The police had recovered Rs 9,860 from their possession. A case under the Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered against them at the Pinjore police station.