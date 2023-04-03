6 booked on charge of fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 2

Fraudsters duped people on the pretext of providing government jobs in two separate cases. In the first case, three persons have been booked for allegedly duping their relative on the pretext of providing the job of a government teacher to his wife.

A case has been registered against Vinod Kumar and Dharmender Kumar, residents of Shahabad, and Rajbir of Yamunanagar at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

Bimal Prakash, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, in his complaint to the police, stated that his wife was trying to get a government job. The suspects, who were his relatives, claimed to have close links with the Shahabad MLA and ensured to arrange the job of as government teacher for his wife. The suspects demanded Rs 20 lakh for the job. Of this, he gave them a sum of Rs 10 lakh in advance in June-July last year. After the suspects failed to arrange the job, Bimal asked them to return money. Vinod transferred Rs 50,000 to the bank account of the complainant’s wife in September and assured to return the remaining amount soon. Later, they refused to return the money and threatened the complainant of dire consequences.

In another case, Ram Kumar, a resident of Ambala, stated that he knew Anil Kumar, who claimed to be an officer posted at the Mini-Secretariat in Yamunanagar. He also claimed to have good relations with a BJP MP. Anil offered to provide a government job in Punjab and sought Rs 6 lakh for the same.

Ram Kumar said he gave Rs 1 lakh to Anil on January 26, 2021. The suspect failed to provide a job and started making excuses that he had given the money to Kamaljeet of Sangrur and then to Rocky of Ambala to provide job.

“He also claimed to have direct links with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission chairman. He refused to return the money. Later, I came to know that he had duped several people on t he pretext of providing jobs,” he said.

A case has been registered against Anil Kumar, Kamaljeet and Rocky at the Mullana police station.

#Ambala