Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

  • Chandigarh
Launched in 2020, initiative fails to serve purpose | Faces resistance from staffers

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 17

Having spent over Rs 6 crore in three years, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed to do away with the mandate for its sanitation staff to wear GPS-enabled watches. The corporation has been paying Rs 17.5 lakh each month rent since 2020 for nearly 4,000 such watches to track the workers’ movement.

Sources said the civic body had made up its mind to do away with the mandate. They said the final decision would, however, be taken in its July 25 General House meeting.

This initiative of the MC has remained in news for one reason or the other ever since it was rolled out in 2020. Besides drawing criticism from various quarters for not having served the purpose for which it was introduced, the move faced tough resistance from the field staff for whom the watches were made mandatory. Moreover, salaries were not released on the basis of attendance marked through the GPS-enabled watches. No major action like withholding of salary was ever taken against those not wearing them.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “There were requests from the sanitation union, saying workers don't feel good about being made to wear watches.”

Sanitation workers had time and again protested against the move to make them wear watches.

They had argued that after wearing the watches, they were getting a sensation of whirling and feeling giddy. They had also stated that the watches affected their privacy as attempts were made to make them "bonded labour".

Several of them, including those on higher posts, had stopped wearing the watches even as the MC kept paying the monthly rent. The audit department in 2020 had raised an objection over the expenditure on the watches, which were not even in use.

It was in February 2020 that the civic body had started distributing GPS-enabled watches to its employees to track their movement. A three-year contract was signed with a private company to provide the watches. As per the deal, the corporation has been paying Rs 17.5 lakh each month, which comes to about Rs 2.2 crore per annum.

Burden on exchequer

  • In 2020, the civic body signed a 3-year contract to get 4,000 GPS-enabled watches at a monthly rent of Rs 17.5 lakh
  • The aim was to track movement of over 4,000 field staffers and ensure discipline and timely delivery of services
  • Initiative faced tough resistance from staffers, who raised health and privacy issues for rejecting the watches
  • No action was ever taken against those refusing to wear the watches

