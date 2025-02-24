6 Deputy Commissioners among 8 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

In a late-night development, the Punjab government transferred eight IAS officers, including six Deputy Commissioners, with immediate effect.

According to an order, Komal Mittal has been posted as Mohali Deputy Commissioner, replacing Aashika Jain, who goes to Hoshiarpur as Deputy Commissioner.

Poonamdeep Kaur is the new Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot, while T Benith has been given the charge of Barnala Deputy Commissioner.

Ankurjeet Singh has been posted as Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner and Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke is the new Deputy Commissioner of Malerkotla.

Vineet Kumar, who was serving as Faridkot Deputy Commissioner, has been transferred as Managing Director of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Parminder Pal Singh is the new Mohali Municipal Corporation Commissioner.