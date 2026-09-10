6 elected to Panjab University Senate

Panjab University declared six candidates elected from the Technical and Professional Colleges Constituency to the Senate, subject to the approval of the Chancellor.

From the Principals category, Sapna Nanda (Chandigarh) was elected with one vote, while Vidhi Bhalla (Punjab) and Pargat Singh Garcha (Punjab) were elected with 11 votes each.

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From the Staff category, Suresh Kumar (Chandigarh) was elected with 111 votes, Vipul Kumar Narang (Punjab) with 141 votes and Gurmit Singh (Punjab) with 113 votes.

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The election marks the beginning of a series of elections being held for the reconstitution of the Panjab University Senate.

A total of 41 votes were polled in the Principals category, of which 40 were declared valid, while 515 votes were polled in the Staff category, of which 486 were declared valid.

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The Panjab University Senate is the university’s supreme governing body, responsible for determining major academic, administrative, financial and policy matters. It plays a vital role in shaping the university’s vision, safeguarding its autonomy and ensuring effective governance.

The Senate comprises elected representatives from various constituencies, along with ex-officio and nominated members.