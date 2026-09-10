DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 6 elected to Panjab University Senate

6 elected to Panjab University Senate

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panjab University, Chandigarh. File photo
Advertisement

Panjab University declared six candidates elected from the Technical and Professional Colleges Constituency to the Senate, subject to the approval of the Chancellor.

From the Principals category, Sapna Nanda (Chandigarh) was elected with one vote, while Vidhi Bhalla (Punjab) and Pargat Singh Garcha (Punjab) were elected with 11 votes each.

Advertisement

From the Staff category, Suresh Kumar (Chandigarh) was elected with 111 votes, Vipul Kumar Narang (Punjab) with 141 votes and Gurmit Singh (Punjab) with 113 votes.

Advertisement

The election marks the beginning of a series of elections being held for the reconstitution of the Panjab University Senate.

A total of 41 votes were polled in the Principals category, of which 40 were declared valid, while 515 votes were polled in the Staff category, of which 486 were declared valid.

Advertisement

The Panjab University Senate is the university’s supreme governing body, responsible for determining major academic, administrative, financial and policy matters. It plays a vital role in shaping the university’s vision, safeguarding its autonomy and ensuring effective governance.

The Senate comprises elected representatives from various constituencies, along with ex-officio and nominated members.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts