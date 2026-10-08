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Home / Chandigarh / 6-fold jump in drug seizures in Panchkula; 179 held, narcotics worth Rs 26.20 crore seized in 2026

6-fold jump in drug seizures in Panchkula; 179 held, narcotics worth Rs 26.20 crore seized in 2026

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:44 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said Punjab accounts for the highest number of arrests, with 71 accused. iStock photo
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Panchkula Police has arrested 179 drug peddlers in 102 cases in 2026 so far, including 71 suppliers, and seized drugs worth Rs 26.20 crore — nearly six times the Rs 4.54 crore seized during the corresponding period last year.

According to Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, the seizures include 11 kg 494 gm heroin worth Rs 22.98 crore, 16 kg 990 gm opium worth Rs 84.95 lakh, 106 gm cocaine worth Rs 53 lakh, 40,200 tablets worth Rs 1.60 crore, 4 kg 611 gm charas, 49 kg 773 gm poppy husk and 7 kg 341 gm of ganja.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said Punjab accounts for the highest number of arrests, with 71 accused. The remaining 106 are from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Two foreign nationals have also been arrested.

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Drugs worth Rs 9.27 crore destroyed

DCP Aditi Singh said drugs worth Rs 9.27 crore, seized in 180 cases, were destroyed as per procedure at the Hygiene Factory in Bagwala. These included 42 kg of ganja, 25 kg of charas, 9 kg of opium, 3 kg of heroin, 83 kg of poppy husk, 2,092 narcotic tablets and 30 kg of opium plants.

Treatment drive

Between January 1 and October 7, three special teams visited 553 villages, colonies and other areas and contacted 36,657 people. Of the 3,941 drug-affected persons identified, 3,638 have started treatment, while 216 have been admitted to rehabilitation centres.

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Nain said the police follow a three-pronged strategy: breaking supply chains by targeting major suppliers, preventing early exposure among children under Operation Kavach, and ensuring treatment for addicts.

Under Operation Kavach, teams check areas around educational institutions and have recovered and destroyed large quantities of Cool Lip, rolling papers and related products. He said the fight against drugs cannot be won by the police alone and requires the participation of parents, teachers and society.

Police appealed to the public to report drug sales or seek help by calling 708-708-1100 or 708-708-1048, or the MANAS Helpline at 1933. The identity of informers will be kept confidential.

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