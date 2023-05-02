6 held for celebratory firing at Mohali hotel

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

The police have arrested six persons for firing into the air during a party organised on the rooftop of a hotel in Phase1 here on April 29.

As many as 14 persons were booked under Section 188, 336, 506 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Phase 1 police station yesterday.

According to the complaint, Rajan Kumar of Sector 127, Gillco Valley, had booked a table for his 13 friends on the terrace of the hotel. Around 10:30 pm, after taking drinks, they were dancing when one of them, named Monty (33), fired into the air twice. The suspect and some of his friends fled the spot after the incident.

The hotel staff informed the police, after which a PCR team arrived there. There were around 35 persons, including families, on the rooftop when the incident took place.

A branch of the State Special Operation Cell is located nearby.

Terrace party

According to the complaint, Rajan Kumar of Sector 127, Gillco Valley, had booked a table for his 13 friends on the terrace of the hotel. Around 10:30 pm, after taking drinks, they were dancing when one of them, named Monty (33), fired into the air twice. The suspect and some of his friends fled the spot after the incident.