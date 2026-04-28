6 in fray for Panchkula Mayor’s post

Following the completion of the scrutiny and withdrawal process of nomination papers, six candidates are in the fray for the post of Mayor, while 87 candidates will contest for the posts of Panchkula councillor.

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The voting for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections is scheduled to take place on May 10.

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A total of 2,07,379 voters are registered across 20 wards, including 1,08,927 male voters, 98,447 female voters and five transgender voters.

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Meanwhile, Returning Officer Sanyam Garg said a total of six candidates would contest the mayoral election. These include Shyam Lal Bansal of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sudha Bhardwaj of the Congress, Manoj Agarwal of the INLD, Rajesh Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Independent candidates Chandan Singh and Karnail Singh.

A total of 204 polling booths have been established across the wards for voting. Polling will be held on May 10, repolling, if required, will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will be held on May 13.