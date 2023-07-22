6-month RI to man in cheque bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

A local court has sentenced Pawan Kumar Singh, proprietor of Kishan Beej and Keetnashak Bhandar, Kaiserganj, Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.The complaint against the accused was filed by Godrej Agrovet Limited, Mumbai, through counsel Ravi Inder Singh under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.In the complaint, a representative of the company said the accused was a distributor of pesticides. He had approached the company for the purchase of pesticides and the same were supplied to him. He issued a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to the company, which was dishonoured by the bank concerned with remarks “insufficient funds” in the account.On the other hand, counsel for the accused argued that the complainant misused blank security cheque and nothing was due towards the complainant company. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to six-month rigorous imprisonment. The court has also directed the accused to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the complainant.