6 more fall prey to dengue in Panchkula

Panchkula, September 18
The district reported six fresh dengue cases today. Most of the cases surfaced in Pinjore and Kalka areas.
So far, 408 dengue cases have come to light in the district. Most of the patients are children and youth. The Health Department has been making people aware of eliminating dengue larvae.
A Health Department spokesperson said health teams visited 843 houses today and found dengue larvae at 20 places. The owners were served notices under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act - 1973.
A total of 1,46,654 houses have been visited by the health teams till date. So far, 3,073 people have been issued notices.
