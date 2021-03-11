6 more of sextortion gang in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Six more members of the sextortion gang have been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police. They extorted money from people after recording their objectionable videos.

The suspects, Ali Sher (24), Shazid (19), Talah (20), Sahib (19) and Satish (24), all residents of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, and Altaf, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was arrested by a team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, in charge of Operations Cell.

The police said it was a very systematically run racket. While a few members of the gang used to identify their victims, engage them in a chat and make their objectionable videos, the others were instrumental in providing bank accounts, in which the extorted money was transferred by the victims. Those having good communication skills impersonated cops to threaten the victims and pressure them in striking a compromise to avoid any legal complications.

The role of people working as liaison officers with E-Mitras, a Centre’s scheme, has also cropped up during the investigation. “These people work in rural areas to help out uneducated people in completing banking formalities. They used to provide the bank accounts to get the extorted money deposited. The money was then equally divided among them and the persons involved in making videos,” said a police official.

19 bank passbooks, 7 PAN cards Recovered

The police have recovered 13 mobile phones, three laptops, a POS machine, 19 bank passbooks, seven PAN cards, two chequebooks, 22 Aadhaar cards, 13 SIM cards, two ATM cards and Rs 66,000 in cash from the suspects.