6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Ambala, August 26
Six members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Balana village of Ambala on Friday.
They have been identified as Sangat Ram, wife Mahinder Kaur, son Sukhvinder Singh, Sukhvinder's wife Rina, and their minor daughters Ashu and Jassi.
It is being suspected that Sukhvinder poisoned his family before hanging himself. Sukhvinder worked for a private firm.
The bodies have been shifted to the civil hospital at Ambala City for post-mortem.
The exact reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained.
