6 PEC students to compete in NASA challenge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

A team of six students from Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) will compete in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC), to be held at Huntsville, Alabama, USA, on April 20.

The team comprises Vanshul Goyal, Sparsh Aggarwal, Gunjan Rawat, Gautam Kumar, Himanshu Goyal and Pankaj Kumar, and their adviser Prof NM Suri. Sixty-one teams from the world were selected by NASA to participate in the challenge.