6 POs, including 1 on run for 14 years, nabbed

Chandigarh, October 6
Six proclaimed offenders (POs), including a snatcher who was declared a PO in five cases and was on the run for 14 years, have been nabbed by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police.
The police said Mahfooj of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), an accused in five snatching cases registered in 2004 and 2005, had been arrested. He was declared a PO in these cases in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
Another accused, Dhan Singh of Zirakpur, who was declared a PO in two cases of robbery and vehicle theft, was also arrested. He was declared a PO in both cases in July and September this year.
Other POs who landed in police net were identified as Krishan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jasbir Singh and Krishan Aggarwal.
