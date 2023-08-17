6 two-wheelers recovered from 2 snatchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Six two-wheelers have been recovered on the disclosures made by two snatchers who were earlier arrested by the police. The accused, identified as Vishal (24) and Lovepreet (22), both natives of Ferozepur in Punjab, were nabbed on July 31, while they were trying to flee after snatching a gold chain.

The police said the accused confessed that they had also stolen two-wheelers from the city. A total of six two-wheelers were recovered.

#Ferozepur