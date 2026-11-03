6-year-old girl hit with brick by classmate recovering at PGI; principal, 2 teachers suspended

The six-year-old girl allegedly hit on the head with a brick by a Class 3 classmate at a government school in Sector 20 is recovering under close medical supervision at PGIMER, Chandigarh, her uncle said on Tuesday.

“She is doing better than before... The doctors are monitoring her very closely,” he said, adding that she had been receiving excellent care for the past two to three days.

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The uncle also claimed that the boy used to play aggressive online games, including PUBG, which he said the boy’s father had confirmed. He said the boy first called the girl “crazy” and, when she objected, told her that her father was upstairs and asked her to go with him. “The FIR has been filed against the school and another one against the child,” he said.

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Haryana Education Department has suspended school principal Neelu and two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, Simranjeet Kaur and Pooja Rani, with immediate effect. Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. It has directed the District Education Officer, Panchkula, to submit a point-wise factual report on the action taken by the department.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal visited the girl on Sunday and ordered free treatment, with all expenses borne by the institute. She has been given a private room and is under a multidisciplinary team of specialists. According to a PGIMER release, she was brought there with critical injuries.

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The boy, aged eight, was sent to Observation Home, Ambala, by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Panchkula, on October 31. His mental assessment was done at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. The report has been submitted to the board in a sealed cover, which the board will open. He is to be produced before the board on November 4.

The family has questioned the school’s security arrangements. They asked why no one noticed the attack despite CCTV cameras monitored from the principal’s office. The uncle said the boy himself led them to the girl, who was lying unconscious.

Two cases have been registered at the Sector 20 police station. The case registered on October 28 is against the boy under Sections 115(2), 117(2) and 127(2) of the BNS. And an FIR of October 31 names the school principal, a class in-charge and a chowkidar for negligence. A copy of the FIR is with The Tribune. It alleges that the girl lay injured in a locked first-floor room for about two hours after school ended.

The police seized a blood-stained brick and blood samples from the room, according to the police daily diary.