6 years on, coaches await cash awards

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 14

While the local sportspersons are getting cash awards after a gap of two years, the local coaches who are responsible for nurturing the talent, are awaiting their dues for the past six years now. The coaches claim they have not received any cash awards since 2018. The department has witnessed deputation of four different Director Sports in this duration.

Recently, the Chandigarh Sports Council had approved a cash award amounting to Rs 2,92,16,000 for sportspersons, who claimed first three positions in national championships during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

During the filing of their forms, the players are asked about the details of their coaches. After the details of the coaches are given, they become eligible for cash awards, if approved by the committees. However, since 2017, there has been no development on the front for honouring the coaches.

There are a total of 56 coaches working with the Chandigarh Sports Department and Chandigarh Sports Council. Sources in the department claimed there are various issues behind delay in approving cash awards for the coaches, one of them being a coach running operations privately.

A coach said, “As many as four Director Sports have been deputed in the past six years and it is really shocking that no discussion in this regard has ever been initiated.

The meritorious sportspersons submit the names of the coaches with their respective forms, while they (players) get awarded, we still have to wait. We are still working beyond our limits to nurture the local talent.”

When asked if coaches accompanying medal-winning teams at Khelo India Games also get honoured, he said: “It’s completely on the department if they want to honour their coaches for achievements during the Khelo India Games. However, before 2018, we used to get our dues if our trainees excelled in national or inter-university or other championships as per rules and regulations.”

Another coach said, “The system of honouring the coaches should be initiated by the department itself. The department usually asks for coaches’ performances, but forgets to appreciate their achievements.

A proper system should be brought in like honouring the sportspersons.” Recently, a total of Rs 1,32,50,000 had been awarded to 172 players of various disciplines like athletic (para), cycling, fencing, kabaddi, roller skating, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling during the year 2020-21 and a sum of Rs 1,59,66,000 was awarded to a total of 245 players in disciplines such as athletic (para), basketball, boxing, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, hockey, judo, roller skating, rowing, shooting, table tennis and wrestling during the year 2021-22. The winners of the recently concluded Khelo India Games, held in Madhya Pradesh, are also to get cash awards of Rs 8.60 lakh.

While the process of honouring the local sportspersons, who have achieved laurels at international tournaments, is already under process, the matter to honour the coaches is yet to see a push from the authorities.