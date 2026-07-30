6-yr-old drowning: Mohali DC, MC Commissioner get notice

The Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of Chandigarh Tribune's Page 1 news report ‘Boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit in Mohali’ and has called for a report from the Mohali MC Commissioner and Mohali Deputy Commissioner before the next date of hearing, which is September 18, 2026.

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Chandigarh Tribune had reported on July 28 that a 6-year-old boy, Virat, drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit near a park under construction in Badhmajra on Tuesday afternoon.

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Every year, one or two incidents of children drowning in rain-filled ponds, water bodies, or pits near construction sites are reported in Mohali district, but the administration fails to take any preventive action beforehand. More often than not, it is migrant laborers' families who fall into this trap.

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On Tuesday, it was the turn of Virat, son of Harikesh, a migrant laborer, who drowned while playing near a rainwater-filled pit near a park in the Jujhar Nagar area of Badhmajra. He was the youngest of four siblings. His father, Harikesh, was at work when the incident occurred. Following the rain, a deep pit near Jujhar Nagar had filled with water.

Virat and five other children reportedly went there for a bath. Virat slipped into the deeper section of the pit and began drowning. Frightened, the other children ran back to the village to seek help, but it was too late.