DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 6-yr-old drowning: Mohali DC, MC Commissioner get notice

6-yr-old drowning: Mohali DC, MC Commissioner get notice

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:47 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of Chandigarh Tribune's Page 1 news report ‘Boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit in Mohali’ and has called for a report from the Mohali MC Commissioner and Mohali Deputy Commissioner before the next date of hearing, which is September 18, 2026.

Advertisement

Chandigarh Tribune had reported on July 28 that a 6-year-old boy, Virat, drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit near a park under construction in Badhmajra on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Every year, one or two incidents of children drowning in rain-filled ponds, water bodies, or pits near construction sites are reported in Mohali district, but the administration fails to take any preventive action beforehand. More often than not, it is migrant laborers' families who fall into this trap.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, it was the turn of Virat, son of Harikesh, a migrant laborer, who drowned while playing near a rainwater-filled pit near a park in the Jujhar Nagar area of Badhmajra. He was the youngest of four siblings. His father, Harikesh, was at work when the incident occurred. Following the rain, a deep pit near Jujhar Nagar had filled with water.

Virat and five other children reportedly went there for a bath. Virat slipped into the deeper section of the pit and began drowning. Frightened, the other children ran back to the village to seek help, but it was too late.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts