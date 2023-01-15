6-yr-old girl run over by train

Chandigarh, January 14
A six-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances near railway tracks at the Industrial Area, Phase II, here this morning.
The deceased was identified as Madhu, a resident of Ram Darbar. Her father is a driver by profession and the mother a housewife. The deceased was the eldest of the three siblings.
The driver of a goods train had informed the police that a girl had come under the train around 6 pm. Her dismembered leg was found but the body could not be located due to darkness.
Railway police officials today found the body at some distance. The girl had gone missing from her home on Friday around 5 pm and the family members had launched a search for her.
The body, found around 800 m from her home, has been kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, for a post-mortem.
GRP incharge Inspector Manisha said a forensic team was called to the spot.
