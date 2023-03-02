6 yrs on, ex-MLA Bunny acquitted in assault case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Chetesh Gupta, Judicial Magistrate First Class, has acquitted Jasjit Singh Bunny, a former MLA, in an alleged assault case registered against him on a complaint of Prakash Chand, a former personal security officer of his late father former Punjab Cabinet Minister Capt Kanwaljit Singh, six years ago.

In the complaint, Prakash Chand had stated that after Capt Kanwaljit Singh’s death, he had started assisting his wife Sarabjit Kaur in day-to-day matters after she requested for it. He had alleged that on November 25, 2016, he was standing outside Bunny’s residence in Sector 9, Chandigarh, after attending a political rally by Sarabjit Kaur when the accused assaulted and injured him. He called the PCR and cops took him to the GMSH-16 where his medical examination was conducted.

A case was registered against Bunny under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Later, the police filed a chargesheet against Bunny and the court framed charges against him, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Terminder Singh and Manjinder Singh, counsel for the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated and there was no evidence against him. They argued that the injuries as claimed by the complainant were not proved in the medical records. They also argued that the FIR was registered after a delay of over six months of the alleged incident.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted Bunny of the charges framed against him.