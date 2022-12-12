60 bottles of liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 11

The police recovered 60 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only from Butrela resident Bhim Raj and UP native Abdul Hai, near a Phase-11 petrol pump. A case has been registered at the Phase-11 police station.

In a joint operation by the Excise Department and the police, 80 cartons of liquor were seized from a night club at a shopping mall, Sector 66, yesterday night. A case has been registered against club owner, manager and two others.