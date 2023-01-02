60 fined for drunken driving in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

As many as 60 motorists were challaned for drunken driving and 35 vehicles impounded by the Chandigarh traffic police on New Year’s Eve.

The police said 38 checkpoints were set up on the New Year’s Eve, including five to check drunken driving, and 21 static and 12 floating nakas. As many as 418 traffic cops were on duty and 1,317 challans issued to violators, including 60 for drunken driving, 123 for wrong parking and the remaining 1,134 for other offences.

The police said during the two-day drive against drunken driving on December 30 and 31, as many as 85 challans were issued. Further, a total of 2,712 traffic violators were issued the ticket for various offences on December 30 and 31. Motorists were also asked to drive carefully due to foggy conditions.