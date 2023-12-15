60% injuries resulting from road accidents, finds PGI study

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 14

A study conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) revealed that 60 per cent of injury cases reporting at the hospital’s trauma centre are attributed to road accidents.

The study was carried out at the Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC) of the PGIMER. The ATC, equipped with 100 beds, caters to patients from states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and more.

Of a sample of 410 patients, a significant 76 per cent hailed from rural areas, emphasising the urgent need for targeted interventions in such areas. Road traffic accidents (RTAs) emerged as the leading cause of injuries at 60.2 per cent, followed by falls from height (22.1 per cent), and occupational machine injuries (12.3per cent).

Motorbike/scooter collisions with vehicles were the most prevalent accident type at 44.4 per cent, with falls from vehicles at 28.2 per cent. The majority of injuries were observed on the head, neck and back (35.9 per cent), with 24.4 per cent patients reporting multiple injuries.

The study revealed gender-specific patterns, with men experiencing higher RTAs and women facing more falls from height. Two-wheeler collisions were the primary cause for men, whereas women suffered more falls from vehicles.

The age group 15-45 bore the brunt of road accidents, with motorbike/scooter collisions being the most common. Head, neck and back injuries prevailed in this age demographic.

As a consequence of their cost-effectiveness and simpler handling, the proliferation of two-wheelers on roads has surged due to affordability. This surge identifies two-wheelers as a leading cause of injuries, with potential consequences for body parts left inadequately protected.

Researchers emphasise the need for strengthened primary healthcare, especially in rural areas, to save lives during the critical golden hour. They call for trauma care centres in both rural and urban settings, improved road infrastructure and a focus on road safety measures.

In addition, the study pointed out that a comprehensive approach involved the development of well-constructed roads, implementing a lane system for efficient traffic flow and designing appropriate pedestrian paths from the outset.

#PGI Chandigarh