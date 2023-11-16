 Rs 60 lakh approved for repair for RUB at Mubarkpur : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Rs 60 lakh approved for repair for RUB at Mubarkpur

Rs 60 lakh approved for repair for RUB at Mubarkpur

Rs 60 lakh approved for repair for RUB at Mubarkpur

File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 15

In a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex today, the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) approved Rs 60 lakh apart from the already demanded Rs 60 lakh from the PWD for the repair of the approaches to the railway underbridge at Mubarkpur in Dera Bassi.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said that the approaches had been damaged during the floods. She added that the railway under the bridge was handed over to the PWD by the Railway Department for maintenance. An estimate of Rs 1.20 crore has been prepared by the Public Works Department for this purpose. Out of the total amount, PWD will have to bear half of the expenses, while the District Administration will bear the other half. The District Administration has approved its part today, and an intimation in this regard will be sent to the PWD head office to issue the rest of the amount.

The DMF has also approved in principle to plant 12,000 bamboo trees along the banks of Ghaggar and Tangri to strengthen the soil across both rivers. The foundation also gave the nod to provide gym equipment to the 11 villages in Dera Bassi Block. The DC said that the villages that have been declared drug-free have been selected for this program. She added that this would inspire neighbouring villages to get included in this list. She further said that each village would be given gym equipment worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Jain said that the three public sand-mines that had stopped work during floods have resumed functioning, and the cheaper sand at the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic foot has been made available at the pit heads. She added that the purchaser would be bored with the transportation and loading costs.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final, Shami takes seven wickets

2
Entertainment

Delhi Police question Bihar youth in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case

3
Haryana

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

4
Haryana

5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Entertainment

‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

6
Trending

Viral Video: Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu played cricket for 10 years, bowled out likes of Rohit, Pujara, Jadeja, still wasn't picked, says 'mera dil tut gya'

7
J & K

38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

8
Punjab

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

9
India

Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

10
World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...

India raises Khalistan issue with UK regarding safety of its diplomats in the country

India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK

With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...

Facing global dismay at Gaza situation, UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

Facing global dismay at Gaza situation, UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...


Cities

View All

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Political, religious banners, hoardings dot Amritsar city landscape

Confectionery shop owner’s killing: Third murder suspect arrested with pistol

SGPC celebrates foundation day

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Shifting of meters outside Sec 8 houses to start soon

Air quality of Chandigarh improves to ‘moderate’ level after Diwali

Dadu Majra dump: Come out with solutions, contract, High Court tells civic body

3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre yet to begin

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

My arrest a bid to stifle voice, AAP leader writes from jail

Insufficient expansion of DTC fleet to blame for poor air: Congress

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Notorious smuggler nabbed with 2.6-kg heroin

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

World COPD Day observed

Minister comes in support of leader

SKM leaders discuss problems faced by farmers in Punjab, to hold protest