Rs 60 lakh approved for repair for RUB at Mubarkpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 15

In a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex today, the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) approved Rs 60 lakh apart from the already demanded Rs 60 lakh from the PWD for the repair of the approaches to the railway underbridge at Mubarkpur in Dera Bassi.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said that the approaches had been damaged during the floods. She added that the railway under the bridge was handed over to the PWD by the Railway Department for maintenance. An estimate of Rs 1.20 crore has been prepared by the Public Works Department for this purpose. Out of the total amount, PWD will have to bear half of the expenses, while the District Administration will bear the other half. The District Administration has approved its part today, and an intimation in this regard will be sent to the PWD head office to issue the rest of the amount.

The DMF has also approved in principle to plant 12,000 bamboo trees along the banks of Ghaggar and Tangri to strengthen the soil across both rivers. The foundation also gave the nod to provide gym equipment to the 11 villages in Dera Bassi Block. The DC said that the villages that have been declared drug-free have been selected for this program. She added that this would inspire neighbouring villages to get included in this list. She further said that each village would be given gym equipment worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Jain said that the three public sand-mines that had stopped work during floods have resumed functioning, and the cheaper sand at the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic foot has been made available at the pit heads. She added that the purchaser would be bored with the transportation and loading costs.

